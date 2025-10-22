Utility System Construction Market Projected To Reach $942.2 Billion With 3.9% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Utility System Construction Market Through 2025?In the past few years, the market size of utility system construction has seen a consistent rise. It is projected to escalate from $788.79 billion in 2024 to $807.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. Factors like infrastructure development, governmental policies, population surge, environmental issues, and public-private partnerships (PPPs) are credited for the growth observed in the historical period.

Anticipated to experience stable expansion in the upcoming years, the utility system construction market is projected to reach a valuation of $942.2 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. This growth during the forecast period is likely to be driven by factors such as the integration of smart infrastructure, the expansion of renewable energy, resilience and disaster preparedness, replacing old infrastructure, and concerns related to cybersecurity. Prominent trends that are poised to shape the market during the forecast period include the implementation of smart grid, replacement of aging infrastructure, establishment of energy storage facilities, the integration of digitalization and IoT, and the electrification of transportation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Utility System Construction Market?

The anticipated surge in the utility construction market can be ascribed to the rapid expansion in emerging markets during the predicted period. This growth in emerging markets has been propelled by rising disposable incomes, a reliable political climate, and an increase in foreign investments. To exemplify, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, an agency run by the US government, reported a rise in the real GDP at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter of 2023. Moreover, developed economies are likely to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, emerging markets are set to slightly outpace developed markets in terms of growth. Therefore, the robust economic growth has augmented the demand for construction in emerging markets like China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia, thus bolstering the market in the projected period.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Utility System Construction Market?

Major players in the Utility System Construction include:

. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited

. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

. PowerChina

. Power Construction Corporation of China

. Vinci SA

. China Energy Engineering Group Limited

. Quanta Services Inc.

. Balfour Beatty plc

. ABM Industries Inc.

. Fletcher Building Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Utility System Construction Market In The Globe?

The utility construction industry has long been dominated by concerns for health and safety. Workers in this field have to deal with a variety of risks, including working at great heights, operating in tight spaces, working underground or near falling materials, manual load handling, dealing with hazardous materials, operating heavy machinery, fire hazards, and the presence of live cables. Despite only making up 6% of the American workforce, the construction industry sees around 20% of all occupational fatalities, making it the deadliest industry statistically. When health and safety standards are not up to scratch, it not only affects workers in the construction phase but also impacts the built environment, leading to fatalities, injuries, and diseases.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Utility System Construction Market

The utility system construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction, Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction, Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction

2) By Type Of Contractor: Large Contractors, Small Contractors

3) By End User Sector: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction: Water Distribution Systems, Sewer Systems

2) By Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction: Crude Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Pipelines

3) By Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction: Electric Power Transmission Lines, Telecommunications Lines

Global Utility System Construction Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the utility system construction market was led by the Asia-Pacific region, which was the largest, closely followed by North America, which was the second largest. The utility system construction market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

