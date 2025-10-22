Underfloor Heating Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $6.87 Billion By 2029 The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Underfloor Heating Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?In recent times, there has been a consistent increase in the size of the underfloor heating market. Its expansion is projected from a valuation of $5.32 billion in 2024, reaching up to $5.47 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the trend toward energy efficiency, the aesthetic appeal of underfloor heating, an upsurge in residential construction, renovations and retrofitting, and a growing awareness of the health benefits of underfloor heating.

Over the coming years, the underfloor heating market size is forecasted to experience robust expansion, with an expected value of $6.87 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This projected progress during the forecast period is due to factors such as sustainable construction methods, incorporation into smart homes, commercial building applicability, government incentives, and system design advancements. The anticipated trends for the forecast period encompass integration with renewable energy sources, refitting in existing structures, adaptability in design and customization, regulatory emphasis on energy-efficient buildings, and enhanced affordability and accessibility.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Underfloor Heating Market?

The underfloor heating solutions market is being propelled by robust government backing and incentives. Globally, government entities are offering allowances and encouragements to revamp existing heating systems and embrace those based on renewable sources. As per a report shared by the Cabinet Office, a ministerial department in the UK, in October 2024, the Department for Education (DfE) is the premier provider of formula grant funding, having allocated $73.1 billion within the 2022 to 2023 fiscal timeframe. Following DfE, other substantial formula grant projects include the Home Office's $5.1 billion Police Main Grant and the Department of Health and Social Care's $3.4 billion Public Health Ring-fenced Grant for the same fiscal year. These government-led initiatives or grant schemes are anticipated to invigorate the underfloor heating solutions market in the coming years.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Underfloor Heating Market?

Major players in the Underfloor Heating include:

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Siemens AG

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Schneider Electric SE

. Honeywell International Inc.

. SALUS North America Inc.

. Rehau Ltd.

. Emerson Electric Co

. Danfoss Group

. Nexans S.A.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Underfloor Heating Sector?

The trend of strategic collaborations among companies is increasingly gaining traction in the underfloor heating market. Market participants in underfloor heating are partnering with technology providers to devise advanced, feature-rich underfloor heating products. For example, in August 2022, nVent Electric PLC, an electric radiant floor heating provider based in Canada, strategically joined hands with MAPEI to unveil the mapeheat electrical underfloor heating lines in UK's flooring and tiling sector. Mapeheat system caters to both commercial and residential needs, offering a dependable and effective heating solution compatible for different settings.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Underfloor Heating Market Growth

The underfloor heating market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hydronic Underfloor Heating, Electric Underfloor Heating

2) By Installation: New installations, Retrofit installations

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Institutional

Subsegments:

1) By Hydronic Underfloor Heating: Warm Water Systems, Boiler-Based Systems

2) By Electric Underfloor Heating: Electric Heating Mats, Electric Heating Cables

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Underfloor Heating Market By 2025?

In 2024, Western Europe led the market share in underfloor heating, with North America predicted to witness the fastest growth in the forthcoming period. The underfloor heating market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

