ARTHUR D.LITTLE: GCC's TRADE AMBITIONS HINGE ON THE FINE PRINT OF TRADE AGREEMENTS
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In UAE, non-oil exports excluding re-exports climbed from USD 65bn in 2019 to USD 150bn in 2024, a 130% jump
GCC non-oil exports have risen from USD 330 bn in 2018 to USD 411bn in 2023
GCC Imports have surged by close to 60%, widening the non-oil trade deficit
Global case studies highlight the cost of weak trade design: under the ASEAN – India agreement, trade rose 250%, but India's deficit widened 260%
Stricter local value-add rules drive a sixfold rise in manufacturing investment in North America.
