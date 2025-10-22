403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, Scotland are in dispute over cost of Trump, Vance visit
(MENAFN) The UK and Scottish administrations are at odds over responsibility for security costs tied to recent visits by former US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to Scotland.
The disputes center around policing and logistical expenses, which the Scottish government estimates at around £26 million—equivalent to $34.8 million USD.
Trump spent four days this past July at his golf properties in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire, while Vance visited Ayrshire in August. The Scottish authorities are requesting reimbursement from the UK Treasury, asserting that significant security measures were necessary for these high-profile visits.
Shona Robison, Scotland's finance secretary, argued in a letter to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury that "There is a clear previous precedent, where the UK government has supported policing costs for visits to devolved nations by foreign dignitaries." Her request includes about £20 million for Trump’s visit and an additional £6 million for Vance’s holiday.
The UK government maintains that these trips were private in nature, emphasizing that "the Scottish government is responsible for policing costs." Officials insisted that only visits following a formal UK government invitation are eligible for financial support, noting that the 2018 Trump visit had been officially invited but this year’s trips were not.
Scottish ministers, however, counter that these visits carried diplomatic significance. Scottish Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee stated, "It is completely unacceptable to expect the Scottish government to foot the bill for what were clearly not private visits, as the UK Government is claiming." He highlighted that Trump engaged in numerous official meetings while in Scotland, including a discussion with the UK prime minister and interactions with key political figures.
The White House has described the trips as a combination of "private" and "working" visits, with Trump reportedly fitting in rounds of golf alongside formal meetings. Among the engagements were talks with the EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, during which a trade agreement was signed, and a meeting with opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Trump also traveled by Marine One helicopter between his properties in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire while conducting official business.
First Minister John Swinney reportedly met with Trump for discussions regarding whisky tariffs, and Trump was greeted by the Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, upon arrival at Prestwick Airport.
The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), representing frontline officers, has also joined the call for the Treasury to cover the expenses, warning that Police Scotland does not have the budget to manage such high-profile events while maintaining routine operations. SPF chair David Threadgold stressed that unexpected costs of this magnitude place a significant strain on local resources.
The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between devolved administrations and the central UK government over the financial responsibilities of hosting visiting dignitaries, particularly when trips involve a blend of personal leisure and official diplomatic engagement, as noted by reports.
The disputes center around policing and logistical expenses, which the Scottish government estimates at around £26 million—equivalent to $34.8 million USD.
Trump spent four days this past July at his golf properties in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire, while Vance visited Ayrshire in August. The Scottish authorities are requesting reimbursement from the UK Treasury, asserting that significant security measures were necessary for these high-profile visits.
Shona Robison, Scotland's finance secretary, argued in a letter to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury that "There is a clear previous precedent, where the UK government has supported policing costs for visits to devolved nations by foreign dignitaries." Her request includes about £20 million for Trump’s visit and an additional £6 million for Vance’s holiday.
The UK government maintains that these trips were private in nature, emphasizing that "the Scottish government is responsible for policing costs." Officials insisted that only visits following a formal UK government invitation are eligible for financial support, noting that the 2018 Trump visit had been officially invited but this year’s trips were not.
Scottish ministers, however, counter that these visits carried diplomatic significance. Scottish Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee stated, "It is completely unacceptable to expect the Scottish government to foot the bill for what were clearly not private visits, as the UK Government is claiming." He highlighted that Trump engaged in numerous official meetings while in Scotland, including a discussion with the UK prime minister and interactions with key political figures.
The White House has described the trips as a combination of "private" and "working" visits, with Trump reportedly fitting in rounds of golf alongside formal meetings. Among the engagements were talks with the EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, during which a trade agreement was signed, and a meeting with opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Trump also traveled by Marine One helicopter between his properties in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire while conducting official business.
First Minister John Swinney reportedly met with Trump for discussions regarding whisky tariffs, and Trump was greeted by the Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, upon arrival at Prestwick Airport.
The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), representing frontline officers, has also joined the call for the Treasury to cover the expenses, warning that Police Scotland does not have the budget to manage such high-profile events while maintaining routine operations. SPF chair David Threadgold stressed that unexpected costs of this magnitude place a significant strain on local resources.
The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between devolved administrations and the central UK government over the financial responsibilities of hosting visiting dignitaries, particularly when trips involve a blend of personal leisure and official diplomatic engagement, as noted by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment