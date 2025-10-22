Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump to have three-day visit to Japan on Monday


2025-10-22 04:40:03
(MENAFN) The Japanese government announced that US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Japan on Monday for a three-day official visit.

During the trip, Trump is expected to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, according to reports. This will mark Trump’s first visit to Japan in nearly six years.

Takaichi, who secured the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on October 4, officially assumed office as Japan’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba.

"President Trump's visit is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, adding that Takaichi's administration "sincerely welcomes" the trip.

Earlier, Trump mentioned plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea "in a couple of weeks," while outlining other stops on his current Asia tour: “I'll be in Malaysia, I'll be in Japan, I'll be in a couple of others."

In parallel, Malaysia is preparing to host the ASEAN summit from October 26 to 28, which is expected to include Trump and his delegation among the attendees, according to reports.

