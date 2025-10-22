403
Huawei Wraps Up Season 4 of Its "Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality" Program, Accelerating Digital and Intelligent Transformation Across Industries
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, October 22, 2025] During GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Huawei hosted the awards ceremony for Season 4 of its "Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality" Program. Five participants, Freedom Telecom, Qatar Foundation, MEEZA, Spadile Technologies LLC, and CloudLink, were recognized for their pioneering applications of Wi-Fi 7 across diverse industry scenarios.
The awards were presented by Dr. Hussam Al Hamadi, Vice Chair of IEEE UAE; Tang Zhentian, President of Huawei's Middle East & Central Asia ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department; Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line; and Jason He, President of Huawei's Global Enterprise Data Communication Marketing & Solution Sales Department.
Since its launch, Season 4 of the "Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality" Program has attracted hundreds of technology leaders and innovators from the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, and Africa. It showcases cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 innovations in intelligent sensing, energy saving, and security, further highlighting the potential of Wi-Fi 7 in real-world applications.
"The 'Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality' program is not only a platform for showcasing technological innovation, but also a key driver of digital transformation across global industries," said Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "The remarkable achievements from this season offer replicable and scalable models for intelligent campus network upgrades worldwide."
In the field of WLAN innovation, Huawei's technical strengths and market performance have earned it sustained recognition across the industry. In 2025, Huawei was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the third consecutive year, remaining the only non-North American vendor in the Leaders quadrant. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker® for Q2 2025, Huawei's enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 once again ranked No. 1 globally in both market share and shipment volume.
Behind these impressive achievements lies Huawei's longstanding commitment to R&D and scenario-driven innovation in the WLAN domain. With wireless Access Points (APs) as the central pillar, Huawei is building campus-wide smart spaces through its "Wi-Fi + X" strategy.
• Wi-Fi + sensing: In education and large enterprise campuses, Huawei's Wi-Fi channel state information (CSI)-based intelligent spatial sensing technology can integrate with building management systems (BMSs) to reduce overall energy consumption by 10%. It also enables nighttime presence detection to ensure campus and personnel security. In healthcare, Huawei's mmWave-based contactless vital sign monitoring solution replaces traditional manual ward rounds, enabling 24/7 non-intrusive automated patient monitoring to safeguard lives around the clock.
• Wi-Fi + IoT: By supporting multiple IoT access methods such as SD-IoT, a single AP enables converged deployment of office and IoT networks, significantly reducing IoT deployment costs. Leveraging this capability, a hospital in Guangzhou, China, completed its network upgrade in just three weeks to boost deployment efficiency by 70%. In the retail sector, a supermarket chain cut device procurement costs by 50% by adopting a unified network to support services such as smart price tag updates.
Huawei also unveiled the industry's first spycam-detecting AP, equipped with innovative algorithms that accurately detect 110 models of cameras across 62 brands. The AP identifies these devices in real time—whether they operate via Wi-Fi, cellular networks, or local storage—and instantly triggers alerts.
Looking ahead, Huawei will continue working closely with global partners to advance Wi-Fi 7 technology innovation and accelerate industry-wide adoption. In this way, Huawei will deliver a more efficient, secure, and intelligent wireless network experience for customers worldwide, while driving the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises.
