Empower begins construction of its second 37,000 RT district cooling plant in Jumeirah Village
(MENAFN- seen media) Dubai, UAE, 22 October 2025: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has signed a contract to construct its second district cooling plant in Jumeirah Village. The company confirmed that the construction will proceed according to the approved schedule under the direct supervision of Empower’s in-house projects team and the plant will have a production capacity of approximately 37,000 refrigeration tons (RT) upon completion.
The Jumeirah Village project is one of Empower’s largest and most prominent developments. The company is building six advanced district cooling plants to serve the entire area, with a combined capacity of 256,000 RT. The new plant, the second in the area, will join the existing world’s first unmanned district cooling plant, which has a cooling capacity of 49,000 RT. Featuring advanced cooling technologies that offer high energy and water efficiency, the new plant will provide services to numerous residential, commercial, and hospitality buildings in the area.
Empower stated that the new plant will integrate the award-winning Thermal Energy Storage (TES) and Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technologies to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and performance in producing and distributing chilled water.
“Empower continues its strategic expansion by developing and operating next-generation district cooling plants that leverage the latest and most sustainable global technologies. The construction of the second plant in Jumeirah Village marks a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to enhance its operational capacity and meet the growing demand for district cooling services in the area, in line with the highest standards of environmental efficiency and technological innovation,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
“Empower is committed to implementing advanced solutions that optimise energy consumption and preserve natural resources. These include the use of thermal energy storage technologies and treated water in district cooling operations, which enhance operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions,” added Bin Shafar.
“This expansion reflects Empower’s continued commitment to supporting the vision of Dubai’s wise leadership to position the emirate as a global model of sustainability and energy efficiency, while strengthening the UAE’s status as a leading hub for smart and environmentally friendly solutions. Through its ambitious projects, Empower continues to exemplify responsible innovation and contribute to building a more sustainable future for generations to come,” he continued.
