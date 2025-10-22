403
UK Inflation Remains Flat at 3.8 Percent in September
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom’s annual inflation rate remained steady at 3.8% in September, matching August’s figure but falling short of the 4% forecasted by markets, according to data released on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The report revealed that the sharpest price rises occurred in housing and household services, which surged 7.3%, followed closely by education at 7.2%, and alcohol and tobacco at 5.8%.
Conversely, furniture and household goods experienced the smallest inflation increase at just 0.4%, with clothing and footwear rising 0.5%, and miscellaneous goods and services up 2%.
On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices remained flat, registering zero percent change.
Transport was the primary factor influencing monthly movements in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declining by 2.3% from August to September.
