Oman’s next generation of sailing talent thrives at Mussanah Race Week 2025
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 22 October 2025, Muscat – Omani sailors dominated on home waters at the 14th edition of Mussanah Race Week, winning 12 medals after a week of high-level sailing. Raced in the spirit of friendship and sailed in impeccable conditions, Mussanah Race Week brought together over 120 young sailors and coaches from eight nations, highlighting the depth of talent across Oman and the wider region.
The closing ceremony and prizegiving was attended by Guest of Honour, H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education.
Prizes were awarded for the top three in the Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and Hansa 303, as well as the Optimist Junior category and the winning Optimist team, as well as overall and girls competition winners in ILCA 4 and ILCA 6.
Oman’s Hussain Al Jabri won the ILCA 7 overall competition after leading all week. It was an all-Omani podium as Ali Al Saadi claimed silver and Al Salim Al Hamdani took bronze.
Omani sailors won gold, silver and bronze in the Hansa 303 competition as well, with the crew of Malik Al Qartubi and Ahmed Zaal Nabout taking first place on the final day ahead of Zahir Al Atabi and Abdulrahman Al Hamdani who had enjoyed a strong start to the week. Hassan Al Lawati and Adil Al Siyabi sailed consistently throughout the races and ended the competition in third to take the bronze medal.
Al Moatsem Al Farsi won gold in the ILCA 6 overall competition as a result of a series of perfect days on the water. He led all week and extended his lead going into the final day to ensure victory. Mohammed Al Hammadi of the UA was second and Jihad Al Hasani from Oman finished third.
The ILCA 6 girls overall competition was won by Amina Shah of Kuwait, ahead of Ibtisam Al Salmi from Oman in second.
Sailors from the UAE took gold in the ILCA 4 overall and ILCA 4 girls overall. Abdulla Al Zoubaidi had led all week and sailed to victory on the final day. Oman’s Tamin Al Balushi finished second to win silver and teammate Abdulatif Al Qasimi ended the week in third for the bronze medal. Mawra Al Hammadi won the ILCA 4 girls competition ahead of UAE teammate Al Yazia Al Hammadi in second. Mahi Verma from India won bronze as the third placed girl.
The Optimist competition was dominated by Singapore, winning all three prizes. Anya Zahedi won gold in both Junior overall and girls overall categories. Jean-Luc Hervey from the UAE finished third overall and second in the Junior category with teammate Khalifa Al Romaithi in third. Yuxuan Li of China finished as the second placed in both overall and girl, and Shreya Krishna Lakshminarayanan moved up to third in the girls' category.
By winning gold in both categories, Singapore claimed team gold ahead of Oman in second and the UAE in third.
“As we conclude the 14th edition of Mussanah Race Week 2025, we take pride in the remarkable performances of our young sailors whose dedication and sportsmanship reflect the spirit of Oman Sail,” said Dr. Khamis Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail. “This event has become a global platform for nurturing future sailing talent, promoting inclusion, and highlighting Oman’s position as a leading destination for marine sports and sustainable adventure tourism. Our success is built on strong partnerships, particularly with Asyad Group, and on our shared commitment to youth empowerment, environmental stewardship, and the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”
Essam Al Sheibany, VP Sustainability at Asyad Group, said, “Our partnership with Oman Sail as the Main Sponsor of the 14th edition of Mussanah Race Week reflects Asyad Group’s commitment to creating long-term sustainable impact where economic growth, community development, and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. This initiative embodies our belief that investing in youth is investing in the nation’s future by equipping them with the confidence, discipline, and leadership needed to navigate tomorrow’s opportunities.
Al Sheibany added, “Through initiatives like Mussanah Race Week, we reaffirm our role as a national enabler driving progress across industries and generations. It is about empowering young Omanis today to become the innovators and change-makers who will define the nation’s maritime and sustainable future.”
Mussanah Race Week 2025 was supported by title partner ASYAD, Gold partner QNB Oman, bronze partners Barceló Mussanah Resort, Mazoon Dairy, Tanuf Water and Visit Oman.
More information about Mussanah Race Week 2025 can be found on the official event website.
