Groom and Two Brides: Netflix’s Upcoming Rom-Com Promises Double the Love and Double the Trouble
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) Love gets complicated in the official trailer for Groom and Two Brides, a romantic comedy offering audiences a lively glimpse into a world of chaos, charm, and choices
At the center is Adam (Abdullah Boushehri) - a charming commitment-phobe, who finds himself in the ultimate bind: secretly engaged to two women.
On one side is Yasmine (Laila Abdallah), his childhood friend turned strong-willed wedding planner, who represents structure, tradition, and resilience. On the other side is Sama (Lulwa Almulla), the effortlessly magnetic ex with radiant charm and impulsive energy, whose return sparks old passions and disrupts Adam’s carefully constructed façade.
Along the ride is Talal (Hamad Ashkanani), Adam’s loyal best friend and confidant who delivers comic relief and serves as his moral compass - though even Talal can’t save Adam from himself. Meanwhile, Hala (Sara Abi Kanaan), Yasmine’s hopelessly romantic best friend, lives for love and can’t help but play matchmaker along the way, pushing her friend to follow her own romantic instincts.
The trailer teases a whirlwind of secret meetings, comedic cover-ups, and romantic sparks, all building toward a choice that will change everything. Funny, heartfelt, and brimming with escapist energy, Groom and Two Brides is a modern rom-com that exploresthe messiness of modern love - and whether the biggest commitment is to the truth itself.
Directed by Elie Semaan, produced by the creators of Honeymoonish - Eagle Films and written by Eyad Saleh.
Groom and Two Brides premieres November 7, only on Netflix.
