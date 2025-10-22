403
Qatar Foundation’s Doha Debates Launches New Debate Season with Al Jazeera
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Doha, Qatar – October 22, 2025: Qatar Foundation’s Doha Debates launched a new season of its flagship program, Doha Debates, on October 21, co-produced with Al Jazeera Digital. The upcoming season features high-profile guests, bold global themes and a renewed focus on open, truth-seeking dialogue.
Airing weekly on Tuesdays through December 9, the eight-episode season explores three overarching themes—freedom, grand narratives and family. Each episode features leading thinkers and young changemakers engaging in timely conversations on the issues shaping humanity, ranging from meritocracy to social media; from love to architecture; from ancient traditions to the future of work.
The season opened with a debate on neo-feudalism. Guests include Yanis Varoufakis, economist and former finance minister of Greece; Evgeny Morozov, technology critic and founder of The Syllabus; Daniel Susskind, author of A World Without Work; and Nanjira Sambuli, digital rights advocate and researcher. Together, they explore whether modern capitalism liberates or confines society, discussing how corporate power, public accountability and human dignity intersect in today’s global economy.
“This season deepens Doha Debates’ mission of fostering spaces for honest disagreement and meaningful understanding,” said Amjad Atallah, managing director of Doha Debates. “At a time when noise often replaces nuance, we’re inviting audiences to think critically and engage with diverse perspectives in a spirit of openness and empathy.
Commenting on the co-production, Carlos Van Meek, Director of Digital Innovation & Programing at Al Jazeera, stated: “Doha Debates embodies the kind of bold, open dialogue that Al Jazeera Digital champions — honest conversations that challenge assumptions and connect us through understanding. We are honored to be associated with such an inspiring project and its people.”
Filmed in Doha, the show maintains its Majlis-style approach, rooted in Qatar’s tradition of open dialogue. The format emphasizes respectful listening, curiosity and open-mindedness, creating candid exchanges that celebrate intellectual diversity and shared humanity.
The new season also debuts a refreshed visual identity, inspired by Doha Debates’ hallmark geometric design and reflecting the dynamism and interconnectedness of its global conversations.
Alongside the debates, Doha Debates will continue its wider programming through town halls and new podcast episodes, expanding opportunities for audiences to join the conversation.
Catch the full episodes on DohaDebatesand the Doha Debates YouTube channel.
