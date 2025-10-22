403
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Secures Toyota’s Fifth Consecutive WRC Manufacturers’ Title with One-Two Finish at Central European Rally
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Dubai, UAE – 22 October 2025: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) celebrated a landmark achievement at the Central European Rally, claiming Toyota its fifth consecutive FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) manufacturers’ title. The team delivered a one-two finish led by Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen in the No. 69 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1, followed by Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin in the No. 33 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1.
The victory brought Toyota its ninth manufacturers’ title overall, leaving the company just one short of the all-time record and demonstrating its relentless pursuit of performance and technical mastery at the highest level of motorsport.
Akio Toyoda, TGR-WRT Chairman, commented: “To everyone in TGR-WRT, thank you for achieving the manufacturers’ title for five consecutive years! I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Juha, who has supported the team as the deputy team principal, as well as to the drivers, co-drivers, engineers, mechanics, all the other team members, and of course, the fans.”
Toyoda added: “There are two events left this season and next up is the much-anticipated Rally Japan. My feelings toward Rally Japan have not changed since last time. Elfyn, who is pursuing his long-cherished goal of winning a title; Seb, who is aiming for the title despite his part-season programme; and Kalle, who wants to finish his final WRC season as a champion... I just want all of them to enjoy driving to the fullest and I believe in and rely on everyone in the team to create an environment where the drivers can drive comfortably and have fun driving.”
The Finnish crew clinched victory across the demanding asphalt stages spanning Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria, marking their 11th win of the season and reinforcing Toyota’s dominance with 11 victories from 12 rounds so far in 2025.
Rovanperä’s consistency and composure proved crucial throughout the really as he maintained his advantage from start to finish, managing a strong lead during the final day and sealing victory by 43.7 seconds.
Evans and Martin meanwhile produced a stellar performance to overtake the competition and secure second place on the rally’s final stage, capping a weekend in which Martin marked his 200th WRC start. Their result also elevated Evans to the top of the drivers’ standings with a 13-point lead.
Over the years, Toyota has been participating in many different forms of motorsports, including Formula One, the World Endurance Championship (WEC), and the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race. Toyota’s participation in these events was overseen by separate entities within the company until April 2015, when Toyota established TGR, to consolidate all of its motorsports activities under one in-house brand. Representing Toyota’s belief that ‘the roads build the people, and the people build the cars,’ TGR highlights the role of motorsports as a fundamental pillar of Toyota’s commitment to making ‘ever-better’ cars. Harnessing years of experience gained under the extreme conditions of various motorsports events, TGR aims to forge new technologies and solutions that bring the freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone.
Round 13 of the 2025 FIA WRC is Rally Japan (November 6-9), the penultimate event of the season and a home rally for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. Taking place on twisting asphalt roads in the mountains of Aichi and Gifu prefectures around the service park in Toyota City near Nagoya, the rally challenges drivers with narrow, technical stages and changing road surfaces amid scenic countryside landscapes.
Race Notes:
• No. 69 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen)
• Position: 1st
• Time: 2 hours, 36 minutes and 20.1 seconds
• No. 33 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin)
• Position: 2nd
• Time: 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 3.8 seconds
