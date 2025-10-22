403
Durov Offers to Buy Stolen Louvre Jewels
(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has proposed purchasing the French crown jewels that were recently stolen from the Louvre Museum.
On Sunday, a group of four thieves managed to break into the renowned museum in broad daylight, escaping with eight valuable artifacts, including necklaces, earrings, and a tiara once owned by 19th-century French royalty.
Durov expressed his interest in acquiring the stolen items, writing on X, “Happy to buy the stolen jewelry and donate it back to the Louvre. I mean Louvre Abu Dhabi, of course; no one steals from Louvre Abu Dhabi.”
The tech entrepreneur, who is originally from Russia and now resides in Dubai, referenced the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a museum on Saadiyat Island that opened in 2017 as a collaborative venture between France and the UAE.
The tech mogul also shared his views on the robbery, stating that he was “not at all surprised” by the incident, calling it another “sad sign of the decline of a once-great country, where the government has perfected the art of distracting people with phantom threats instead of confronting the real ones.”
Durov’s comments come amid previous tensions with the French government, which he has accused of pressuring him to enforce political censorship on Telegram.
Last year, Durov was detained at a Paris airport on accusations of failing to remove illegal content from his platform, although he was later released on bail.
In the midst of this, Louvre Abu Dhabi has gained further attention as a symbol of collaboration between France and the UAE.
