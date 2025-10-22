403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Officials Deny Reports of Postponed Summit
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have dismissed media claims suggesting that the planned meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been postponed, asserting that Ukraine’s European allies are attempting to hinder the discussions.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov addressed the press on Tuesday, confirming that extensive preparations for the “significant event” were still in progress.
He emphasized that both leaders had agreed to hold the summit in Budapest during a recent phone conversation.
Ryabkov referred to reports indicating the summit’s postponement as “infodumps” designed to disrupt diplomatic progress.
He accused European Union and NATO countries of actively trying to undermine the talks, calling the EU the “most destructive force on the international stage at this point.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also ridiculed the reports, labeling them as part of a Western media “info-circus.”
She criticized the use of anonymous sources, claiming the reports amounted to little more than a “CNN leak” that “disproves a Reuters rumor.”
These remarks came in response to a CNN story citing unnamed sources who alleged that preparations for the summit “had been tabled, at least for now.”
The report further stated that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been postponed after a phone conversation on Monday, reportedly due to no shift in Russia’s negotiation position.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov addressed the press on Tuesday, confirming that extensive preparations for the “significant event” were still in progress.
He emphasized that both leaders had agreed to hold the summit in Budapest during a recent phone conversation.
Ryabkov referred to reports indicating the summit’s postponement as “infodumps” designed to disrupt diplomatic progress.
He accused European Union and NATO countries of actively trying to undermine the talks, calling the EU the “most destructive force on the international stage at this point.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also ridiculed the reports, labeling them as part of a Western media “info-circus.”
She criticized the use of anonymous sources, claiming the reports amounted to little more than a “CNN leak” that “disproves a Reuters rumor.”
These remarks came in response to a CNN story citing unnamed sources who alleged that preparations for the summit “had been tabled, at least for now.”
The report further stated that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been postponed after a phone conversation on Monday, reportedly due to no shift in Russia’s negotiation position.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment