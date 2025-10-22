Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market To Reach USD $2485.2 Billion By 2029 At 4.7% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market In 2025?

The size of the heavy and civil engineering construction market has been expanding consistently over the past years. The market is projected to rise from $2010.87 billion in 2024 to $2070.18 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The historical growth trend is attributable to the rise in emerging markets, a favourable low-interest rate environment, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships.

The market size for heavy and civil engineering construction is projected to experience consistent expansion in the following years, with expectations of reaching $2485.2 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The anticipated growth during this period can be largely attributed to factors such as population increase, the rise in urbanization, escalated infrastructure development, industrialization acceleration, and growing governmental initiatives. Some key trends during the forecasted period will include the implementation of 3D printing technologies, the emphasized use of drone technology, the creation of valuable aerial heat maps and thermal images, the consideration of prefabrication techniques, investments in building information modeling (BIM) technology and artificial intelligence, the application of new strategies for construction activity management, and investment in smart highways that provide real-time traffic and road condition information to drivers, thus enhancing road safety.

Download a free sample of the heavy and civil engineering construction market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market?

The rise in economic development is fuelling the expansion of the heavy and civil engineering construction sectors. An uptick in economic growth pertains to an economy's improved potential to produce goods and services over time. The construction industry, inclusive of civil engineering construction, has the potential to make a significant positive impact on economic growth through facilitating infrastructure development, generating jobs, securing government contracts, and boosting productivity. For example, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a government agency based in the US, reported that in the second quarter of 2023, the US saw a rise in real GDP of 2.4%, up from the 2.0% rise in the previous quarter. Consequently, the surge in economic growth is expected to push the heavy and civil engineering construction markets' expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Industry?

Major players in the Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction include:

. Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG

. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA)

. Ames Construction

. Zachry Construction Corporation

. Superior Construction

. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

. Blythe Construction, Inc.

. Texas Sterling Construction Co.

. Morgan Corp.

. Haydon Building Corp

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market In The Future?

The advancement in technology is set to propel the expansion of the heavy and civil engineering construction market in the anticipated period. Technological fields like foundation, structure, and building exterior contracting stand to gain from this trend. Fast-paced technological advancements such as smart highways, 3D concrete printing, drone surveying, kinetic roads,“tiny houses”, and solar roads are the areas of interest. As a result of this technological boom, there will be an increased demand for advanced infrastructure, which in turn, will positively steer the demand for heavy and civil engineering construction.

What Segments Are Covered In The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Report?

The heavy and civil engineering construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Utility System Construction, Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction, Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By End User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Utility System Construction: Water And Sewer Line Construction, Electrical Power And Communication Line Construction, Oil And Gas Pipeline Construction, Other Utility System Construction

2) By Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction: Highway Construction, Street And Road Construction, Bridge Construction, Tunnel Construction

3) By Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction: Dams And Levees Construction, Site Preparation And Excavation, Heavy Machinery Installation, Earthworks And Grading, Environmental Remediation And Restoration

View the full heavy and civil engineering construction market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific had the greatest share in the heavy and civil engineering construction market, closely followed by North America. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Engineering Services Global Market Report 2025



Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2025



Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: