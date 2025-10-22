Arius Appoints Marcoantonio Soriano To Board Of Advisors, Paving The Way For Global Heritage Art, Culture, And Language

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Arius Technology Appoints Marco Antonio Soriano IV to Board of Advisors, Paving the Way for Global Collaborations in Heritage Art, Culture, and Language

Arius Technology is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marco Antonio Soriano IV to its Board of Advisors, a strategic move that promises to revolutionize the fine art and antiquities sector. With a focus on modernizing heritage art, culture, and language, this appointment opens doors for unprecedented collaborations with UNESCO, museums, and auction houses worldwide.

Marco brings over 25 years of unparalleled experience in finance and global investments, having overseen more than 500 million euros in innovative ventures through The Soriano Group. His expertise will be instrumental in driving initiatives that preserve and promote cultural heritage on a global scale.

Key Highlights of Marco's Impact:

Transformative Leadership: As Chairman of The Soriano Group, Marco has successfully transformed family enterprises, ensuring that cultural investments thrive in today's dynamic market.

Pioneering Mobility: He revitalized Soriano Motori, turning it into a leader in high-performance electric motorcycles, achieving a remarkable $400 million valuation since its 2020 rebirth. This innovative spirit will inspire new approaches to art and culture.

AI and Robotics Visionary: An early investor in Hanson Robotics, Marco supported the development of Sophia, the world's most advanced empathetic AI robot. His insights into technology will help bridge the gap between art and modern innovation.

Global Thought Leader: A sought-after keynote speaker and expert analyst, Marco shares his vision with major media outlets, amplifying the conversation around the importance of heritage in our rapidly changing world.

Commitment to Philanthropy: As an Executive in Residence at NYU Stern School of Business, Marco is dedicated to mentorship and philanthropic efforts, including disaster relief and education, reinforcing the importance of cultural preservation.

“Marco's appointment is a significant milestone for Arius Technology as we aim to enhance the global dialogue around heritage art, culture, and language,” said Patrick Robinson, Co-Founder.“His expertise will not only help us modernize the sector but also ensure that we honor and preserve our rich cultural legacy for future generations.”

As Arius Technology embarks on this exciting journey, we invite museums, auction houses, and cultural institutions worldwide to join us in this mission. Together, we can create a vibrant future for heritage art and culture, ensuring that it remains a vital part of our global identity.

About Arius Technology:

Arius Technology is dedicated to modernizing the fine art and antiquities sector through innovative solutions that enhance accessibility, preservation, and appreciation of cultural heritage. Mission-Driven and People-Focussed

With the foundations of our technology rooted in the forensic analysis of the Mona Lisa, Arius takes pride in developing the world's most sophisticated optics-based art capture technology. Engineered and built in Vancouver, our ultra-high-resolution data capture platform accurately measures the surface geometry and colour of paintings. Our electronic digital art file is the ultra-high-resolution link between the physical and digital art worlds. We offer the most advanced scanning services available for the examination, conservation, documentation, reproduction, and visualization of art. This data can also be tokenized in the blockchain, enabling the direct linking of NFTs to physical art objects. We're opening the possibility of digital trade in physical art.