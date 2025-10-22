403
Ex-PM of Thailand steps down as Pheu Thai Party president
(MENAFN) Thailand’s former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced her resignation as leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party on Wednesday, local media reported. She said she will remain an active party member.
“Pheu Thai, as one of the country’s main political forces, must evolve to strengthen its capacity to serve the people and guide the nation through change,” Paetongtarn stated. She added that her resignation would allow the party to pursue reforms and create “a more complete and modern Pheu Thai.”
The move follows a decision by Thailand’s Constitutional Court in August, which dismissed Paetongtarn for an ethics violation. The court ruled that a phone call she made with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen compromised national interests by addressing a border dispute and criticizing a Thai military general.
Her resignation underscores ongoing turbulence in Thailand’s political landscape, which has repeatedly seen clashes between elected officials and the judiciary since the removal of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2006.
