403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump to Make Three-Day Official Visit to Japan
(MENAFN) The Japanese government announced on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Japan on Monday for a three-day official visit.
According to media, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed that during the trip, Trump will hold meetings with Emperor Naruhito and Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. This will mark Trump’s first visit to Japan in nearly six years.
Takaichi, who secured leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on October 4, officially took office as Japan’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba.
“President Trump's visit is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance,” Kihara said, emphasizing that Takaichi's administration “sincerely welcomes” the upcoming visit.
Earlier on Monday, Trump announced plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea “in a couple of weeks,” part of his broader Asia tour.
Regarding his ongoing travels, Trump remarked, “I'll be in Malaysia, I'll be in Japan, I'll be in a couple of others.”
Malaysia is preparing to host the ASEAN summit from October 26 to 28, where Trump and his delegation are expected to participate, further highlighting the strategic significance of his Asia engagements.
According to media, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed that during the trip, Trump will hold meetings with Emperor Naruhito and Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. This will mark Trump’s first visit to Japan in nearly six years.
Takaichi, who secured leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on October 4, officially took office as Japan’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba.
“President Trump's visit is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance,” Kihara said, emphasizing that Takaichi's administration “sincerely welcomes” the upcoming visit.
Earlier on Monday, Trump announced plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea “in a couple of weeks,” part of his broader Asia tour.
Regarding his ongoing travels, Trump remarked, “I'll be in Malaysia, I'll be in Japan, I'll be in a couple of others.”
Malaysia is preparing to host the ASEAN summit from October 26 to 28, where Trump and his delegation are expected to participate, further highlighting the strategic significance of his Asia engagements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment