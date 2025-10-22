Amir's Speech Represents Roadmap For Future Of National Economy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani (pictured), applauded the speech delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during the opening of the first ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 54th Annual Session of the Qatari Shura Council.

Sheikh Khalifa affirmed that the speech of His Highness, the Amir, represents a clear roadmap for the future of the national economy, the role of the private sector, and the State's steadfast positions on national, regional, and humanitarian issues.

“We highly appreciate His Highness's emphasis on supporting the private sector, enhancing the business environment, and opening new horizons for local and foreign investment. This inspires us at Qatar Chamber to continue our efforts to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors in driving economic development,” His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa said.

Sheikh Khalifa noted that His Highness the Amir reaffirmed the country's commitment to diversifying the economy and reinforcing the role of the private sector as a key driver of growth. He added that this approach is a positive indication that Qatar possesses the capabilities to become an attractive investment hub and to invest in the potential of its citizens and entrepreneurs.

Sheikh Khalifa affirmed that the speech was a clear call for collective action and an incentive for all sectors to intensify their efforts toward building a diversified and sustainable economy, fulfilling society's aspirations in health, education, and quality of life.

He pointed out that Qatar is confidently advancing toward comprehensive development, and that the Amir's address laid out clear guidelines for empowering the private sector and increasing its contribution to the national economy.