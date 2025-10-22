MCIT Procurement Plan Covers Over 40 Projects Exceeding Qr4bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third of Government Procurement Plan Forum 2026 organised by the Ministry of Finance has become a national strategic platform enabling government entities to present their future procurement plans and enables the private sector opportunities supporting economic diversification.

Addressing at the second day of the forum, Dr. Bashayer M Al Qashouti, Director of Finance and Administration Affairs Department at Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) highlighted the Ministry's commitment to its procurement plans which aim to enhance digital transformation, support innovation, and build a knowledge-based digital economy.

Dr. Al Qashouti revealed that the Ministry's procurement plan covers over 40 projects, with a total estimated value exceeding QR4bn which aims to support Qatar National Vision 2030 and its aspirations toward building a knowledge-based economy.

The proposed projects are a fundamental pillar in achieving comprehensive digital transformation and enhancing the national digital economy. These investments also aim to support innovation, improve the quality of government services, and enhance user experience.

This initiative directly aligns with the Digital Agenda 2030, focusing on developing advanced digital capabilities, securing infrastructure, and nurturing national competencies in the field of technology, she added.

Dr. Al Qashouti elaborated the main pillars of the Ministry's procurement plans which include, enhancing digital infrastructure, building a smart government ecosystem, developing digital platforms and applications, the 'Smart Qatar' (TASMU) programme and shared services, developing digital competencies, promoting a digital economy and supporting innovation, and operational support and administrative services.

Dr. Al Qashouti pointed out that MCIT offers several services to suppliers and service providers, including: receiving inquiries and feedback through official channels to ensure quick response and improve transparency, a commitment to publishing procurement opportunities solely through the government procurement portal, enabling suppliers to view available opportunities, and a streamlined and integrated registration system that allows suppliers to efficiently join the list of approved vendors.

The Ministry is also committed to developing communication channels and adopting best practices to ensure a high-quality and professional contracting experience.

“We are confident that these investments will contribute to strengthening Qatar's position as a leading regional hub for innovation and technology. We look forward to fruitful cooperation that helps achieve our national goals and supports Qatar National Vision 2030,” she added.