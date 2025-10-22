GCCL: Al Rayyan Aim To Extend Perfect Start Against Al Nahda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan will look to maintain their perfect start to the Gulf Club Champions League (GCCL) when they face Omani side Al Nahda this evening at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat in a Group B clash.

The Qatari giants come into the second round of the group stage brimming with confidence after a dominant 5-0 victory over Al-Tadamun Hadramaut in their opening match. Now topping the group, Al Rayyan are aiming to consolidate their lead with another strong performance.

Speaking ahead of the game, Al Rayyan head coach Artur Jorge underlined the importance of the fixture and his team's ambitions.

“We are heading into another match in the Gulf Championship against Al-Nahda, and we are aware of the importance of this match, which will not be easy,” said the Portuguese tactician during the pre-match press conference.

“Our goal is to continue winning in this tournament. We must do our best and perform at the level Al Rayyan is known for. We have great ambitions in this tournament, through which we hope to achieve the best results and reach the final. This requires all players to exert their utmost effort in every match.”

Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno, one of the standouts in the opening round, echoed his coach's sentiments, stressing the team's commitment to continuing their strong form.

“Our preparations were good for this important match, through which we hope to continue our victories and achieve the desired result that will help us advance further in the tournament,” said Moreno.

“We respect our opponents greatly, and we will play to continue our victories and achieve the three points we seek. This is an important tournament for us, and we seek to compete.”

“We are ready for the challenge. We must maintain the same level we showed in the last match and play with the same enthusiasm in order to achieve victory.”