Al Hilal Maintains Perfect Start With 3-1 Victory Over Al Sadd In ACL Elite

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Hilal defeated Al Sadd 3-1 to retain their top spot in the AFC Champions League Elite standings at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh yesterday.

The hosts, coached by Simone Inzaghi, built a two-goal cushion in the first half with goals from Yusuf Akcicek in the 25th minute and Kalidou Koulibaly in the 40th.

Roberto Firmino pulled one back for Al Sadd in the 63rd minute but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's goal from a set-piece nine minutes from time sealed the win for Al Hilal.

In stoppage time, Al Hilal had a chance to add a fourth but Meshaal Barsham saved Kaio Cesar's penalty to deny the hosts another goal.

Al Hilal moved to nine points after their third consecutive win, returning to the top of the standings. They are followed by Al Ahli Saudi, Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wahda – all tied on seven points. Al Sadd, under interim coach Sergio Alegre, remain on two points and slipped to ninth place.

After a cautious start, Al Hilal began to take control with early efforts from Cesar and Milinkovic-Savic that, though off target, helped build pressure on the visitors.

Mohamed Kanno fired over the bar before Milinkovic-Savic missed from a promising position as Al Hilal pushed forward with more urgency.

The breakthrough came in the 25th minute from a set-piece. A free kick from the left created confusion in the Al Sadd box and Koulibaly nudged the ball into the path of Akcicek, who finished from close range. A VAR check for handball upheld the goal.

After the half-hour mark, Marcos Leonardo's header was comfortably saved by Barsham. Shortly after, the Al Sadd goalkeeper misjudged a flighted corner kick, which led to the second goal. Koulibaly chested the ball into the net from the right side of the five-yard box. Initially ruled out for a foul, the goal was allowed after a VAR review.

Al Sadd ended the half with two corners but failed to register a single attempt and struggled to keep possession in the final third.

But they returned stronger after the break with Ahmed Suhail recording their first attempt soon after the restart. However, Al Hilal continued to threaten and Barsham denied Leonardo with Cesar hitting the right post in a rebound.

Al Sadd eventually found rhythm in the attacking third. Pedro Miguel sent in a low cross that Firmino converted from close range to reduce the deficit.

Ten minutes later, Akram Afif thought he had equalised after finishing another delivery from Miguel, but the goal was ruled out for offside against Miguel in the buildup.

Just as Al Sadd appeared to gain momentum, Milinkovic-Savic restored Al Hilal's two-goal advantage with a free kick, placing the ball into the right corner despite Barsham getting a touch.

In stoppage time, Abdullah Al Yazidi fouled Darwin Nunez in the box, resulting in a penalty. Cesar stepped up but Barsham made a save to his right to prevent a fourth goal.

Al Sadd will host Al Ahli Saudi in Doha in their next match on November 4, a day after Al Hilal take on Al Gharafa.