Qatar's Al Ahli Eye Full Points Against Arkadag In ACL Two

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Al Ahli SC will be aiming for three points following two draws in their AFC Champions League (ACL) Two clash against Turkmenistan's Arkadag, but the hosts can expect the 2024-2025 AFC Challenge League winners to be firing on all cylinders.

The match will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium today. The kick-off is at 7pm.

Al Ahli's Croatian coach Igor Biscan said his team would be keeping high level of focus and push for victory.

He pointed out that the team has prepared for a distinguished technical level that will help Al Ahli achieve its goals in their first participation in the AFC Champions League Two.

Al Ahli are looking for their first win in the continental tournament after drawing 0-0 in their previous two matches, the first against Bahrain's Al Khaldiya, in the opening round, and the second against hosts Andijan of Uzbekistan, in the capital, Tashkent.

Al Khaldiya top Group 2 with 4 points, followed by Al Ahli and Andijan in second place with 2 points each, while Arkadag occupy last place with 1 point.