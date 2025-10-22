Qatar Beat Pakistan To Reach Asia Padel Cup Semis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Host Qatar produced a dominant show to defeat Pakistan 3-0 and secure their second team win in a row and advance as the men's semi-final line-ups were decided at the FIP Asia Padel Cup yesterday.

At the Khalifa Tennis and Squash International Complex, Qatar, along with Australia booked their place in the semis, and will know their last-four opponents after today's third round clashes in Group stage.

Australia are currently leading the Group with four points, winning 5 rubbers against 1, while Qatar follow closely with same points and same rubbers.

Kuwait have two points from one win while taking 2 rubbers, while winless Pakistan are placed last.

Group 1 teams Iran and UAE also stay unbeaten after two rounds and have advanced to the semis.

One of Qatar's prominent sports personalities, Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari and his partner Mashari Naif set the tone for the tie with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 win over Hasheesh Kumar and Muhammad Azhar to give the hosts an early advantage.

Building on the momentum, Hassan Adel Waly and Rashed Naif extended Qatar's lead, crushing Danish Ahmad and Muhammad Ahmed Kamil by the same scoreline of 6-0, 6-0.

In the final rubber, Mohammed Al Khanji and Rayan Abdulla completed the clean sweep despite a spirited fightback made by Muhammad Salar and Abdullah Adnan, winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.



In Group 1, UAE defeated Jordan 2-1, while Iran overcame Lebanon 3-0.

Meanwhile, day two of the Women's Final 8 saw Japan, Iran, and Indonesia extend their winning runs to remain unbeaten.

In Group A, Japan eased past the United Arab Emirates 3-0, while Iran blanked Saudi Arabia by showcasing another dominant performance to win 3-0.

Japan and Iran now sit firmly in contention for semi-final spots.

Indonesia registered their second straight win to take the Group B lead, sweeping the Philippines 3-0 yesterday. Australia defeated Thailand 3-0 in the day's other fixture.

Today's third and final round of the group stage will determine the semi-final matchups scheduled for tomorrow. In Group A, Iran and UAE will face off for the top spot, while in Group B, Qatar and Australia will do the same.