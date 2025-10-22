UAE Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030: $1.73 Billion Market Driven By Cloud Expansion From Alibaba, AWS, Microsoft, And Oracle Alongside 5G And Smart City Developments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The UAE data center colocation market is set to grow at a CAGR of 25.33% from 2024 to 2030, powered by Abu Dhabi and Dubai's robust digital infrastructure. With over 34 existing data centers and 23 upcoming facilities, the UAE is a key player in the Middle East's digital transformation, driven by technological advancements in AI, IoT, and 5G. Major players like Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud anchor the sector, while new operators like Pure Data Centres Group and XDS DATACENTRES expand its reach. The market report offers detailed insights into colocation demand, competitive landscape, and future projections, spotlighting opportunities and trends critical for stakeholders.
The UAE data center colocation market size is expected to reach a value of $1.736 billion by 2030 from $448 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.33%
The UAE is one of the established data center colocation markets in the Middle East region, hosting around 34 existing data center facilities. Most of the data centers in the country are in Abu Dhabi and Dubai because of the cities' digitalization efforts, efficient network infrastructure, and enhanced digital connectivity. Abu Dhabi hosts approximately 10 existing colocation facilities, and around 21 existing data centers are in Dubai. The other cities, such as Ajman, Sharjah, Al Ain, and others, are also gaining momentum for the development of data centers in these years in the UAE.
The presence of several cloud companies such as, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, along with rapid surge in the adoption of artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, increasing submarine and terrestrial cable development, deployment of 5G connectivity, rapid digitalization, smart city advancements, and other factors will increase the demand for digital infrastructure in the country in the forecast period leading to rise the demand for the development of new colocation data center facilities across multiple locations of the UAE in the upcoming years.
Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply. The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks. The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %. The study of the existing UAE data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in the UAE by several industries. Study on the sustainability status in the country Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country. Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UAE Facilities Covered (Existing): 34 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 23 Coverage: 5+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data Center Colocation Market in the UAE Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the UAE data center colocation market. Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the UAE? What factors are driving the UAE data center colocation market? How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the UAE by 2030? Who are the new entrants in the UAE data center industry?
| No. of Pages
| 53
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $448 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1736.5 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 25.3%
| Regions Covered
| United Arab Emirates
Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.) Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services) Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
Existing Colocation Operators
Khazna Data Centers Gulf Data Hub Equinix Moro Hub e& UAE Pacific Controls Core42 (Injazat) Others*
New Operators
Pure Data Centres Group XDS DATACENTRES
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw)) Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities Colocation Demand by Industry Market by Utilized Area Market by Utilized Racks
Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in the UAE Impact of Ai in the Data Center Industry in the UAE Market Sustainability Status in the UAE Cloud Connectivity Cloud on Ramps & Investment in the UAE Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
Colocation Market by Revenue Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing Key Pricing Trends
Key Trends in the Market Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market Key Restraints in the Market
Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators Market Share by Colocation Revenue Market Share by It Power Capacity Existing Colocation Operators New Operators
