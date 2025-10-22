Protein Supplements Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 Clean-Label Protein Supplements Surge As Consumers Demand Transparency And Quality

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Supplements Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global protein supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% from 2024 to 2030.

The global protein supplements market is highly fragmented but brand-led, with a top tier of global portfolios and a long tail of fast-moving challengers. Global leaders, including retailer private labels, have also grown into credible competitors in powders, bars, and RTDs, pressuring price points. Also, competition is increasingly format- and science-driven. Beyond classic whey isolates/concentrates, leaders are expanding plant proteins like pea, soy, rice, faba, and hemp. And clear vegan beverages for lighter sensory profiles. RTD technology has advanced with UHT-stable protein systems, improved viscosity control, heat-stable flavors, and better sweetness architectures.

Vendors in the protein supplements market are turning towards online and DTC platforms by leveraging subscription, bundling, loyalty, and creator partnerships; mass brands scale through club packs and EDLP pricing. Social and influencer marketing are central, but paid media costs and privacy changes push brands toward owned communities, apps, and first-party data.

The global protein supplements market is rapidly moving beyond its traditional powder-centric identity, embracing a wide range of functional and novel formats to cater to evolving consumer preferences for convenience, variety, and lifestyle fit. Ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages and gummies are emerging as innovative delivery methods that make protein intake more accessible and enjoyable.

The growing adoption of plant-based diets and flexitarian lifestyles is driving a significant shift in the protein supplements market toward plant-derived sources such as pea, soy, rice, hemp, and quinoa. Beyond catering to vegans and vegetarians, these products appeal to consumers seeking allergen-free, lactose-free, and environmentally sustainable alternatives to dairy-based proteins.

As consumers become more informed and health-conscious, personalized protein supplementation is emerging as a powerful trend, supported by advances in nutrition science, artificial intelligence, and wearable technology. Customization extends beyond formulation to flavor profiles, serving sizes, and delivery formats, often offered through subscription services that adapt to changing user needs over time.

Consumers are increasingly scrutinizing ingredient lists, driving the demand for clean-label protein supplements that are transparent, minimally processed, and free from artificial additives. Clean-label formulations prioritize recognizable, natural ingredients, often highlighting organic certification, non-GMO sourcing, and the absence of artificial sweeteners, colors, or preservatives.



MARKET DRIVERS

The global protein supplements market is being propelled by a rising focus on fitness, active living, and body composition goals such as muscle gain, fat loss, and improved athletic performance. Increased participation in gym memberships, group fitness activities, and sports has boosted demand for high-quality protein sources that support muscle recovery and growth. Beyond the athletic population, more consumers are adopting protein supplementation as part of a balanced diet, integrating powders, shakes, and functional snacks into their daily routines.

Public understanding of nutrition has grown significantly, with macronutrients, especially protein, gaining recognition as critical to overall health, not just athletic performance. Widespread access to health content via social media, wellness blogs, and influencer-led campaigns has educated consumers on protein's role in muscle repair, satiety, weight management, and immune support. This awareness has expanded the market beyond sports enthusiasts to include general wellness seekers, busy professionals, and even children's nutrition.

E-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms have transformed protein supplement distribution, enabling brands to reach global audiences without the need for traditional retail channels. Online shopping offers convenience, broader product variety, subscription models, and direct engagement through brand-owned websites and marketplaces like Amazon. Digital platforms also allow for advanced products and protein blends tailored via an online quiz and for brands to leverage influencer marketing, targeted ads, and real-time consumer feedback.

An expanding aging demographic is turning to protein supplements as a preventive and supportive measure against sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) and bone density decline. Protein aids in maintaining lean muscle mass, improving strength, and supporting overall mobility, which are crucial for healthy aging. Many older consumers are also drawn to protein products fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and collagen for joint and bone health.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

While consumer demand for high-quality, clean-label, and functional protein supplements is rising, the premium nature of these products often limits accessibility, especially in price-sensitive markets. Premium formulations such as organic plant-based proteins, grass-fed whey, and collagen peptides command higher prices due to costly sourcing, processing, and certification requirements.

The popularity of protein supplements has attracted counterfeit and substandard products to the market, especially in regions where e-commerce dominates and regulatory enforcement is inconsistent. These fake products often imitate well-known brands, but contain lower-quality protein, harmful additives, or mislabeled nutritional content, posing health risks and eroding consumer trust.

Common protein sources such as whey (dairy-based), soy, and nuts can cause allergic reactions or digestive discomfort for certain consumers. Lactose intolerance affects a major global population to varying degrees. Similarly, soy allergies, though less common, restrict the reach of soy protein in some markets. Even non-allergic users may experience bloating, gas, or discomfort from certain protein blends due to additives or fiber content.

The protein supplements market faces a patchwork of regulations worldwide, covering everything from permissible health claims to ingredient sourcing and labeling requirements. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) enforces strict rules on nutritional claims, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates supplements.

PROTEIN SUPPLEMENTS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2024, North America accounted for the most dominant share in the global protein supplements market, accounting for over 35%. North America remains the dominant force in the global protein supplements market, driven by a deeply ingrained fitness culture, high awareness of dietary health, and a strong presence of industry players offering innovative products. Demand is sustained by aging populations focused on muscle preservation, along with clean-label and functional nutrition trends.

Europe holds a significant share of the global protein supplements market, characterized by its health-conscious population and growing preference for organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced protein supplements. Countries like Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands are frontrunners, with plant-based formulations gaining traction among eco-aware consumers.

The APAC region is experiencing the fastest growth in the global protein supplements market, fueled by rising urbanization, disposable incomes, and the growing fitness obsession among millennials and Gen Z. Markets such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are seeing a surge in demand for both whey and plant-based proteins, often localized in flavor and format.

Latin America's protein supplements market is emerging steadily, with increased health awareness and expanding gym culture driving growth in countries like Brazil and Mexico. Despite a limited market size, rising middle-class income, and improved access to products via digital platforms, are opening new opportunities.

The Middle East and Africa represent the smallest but increasingly promising region in the global protein supplements market. Growing health and wellness trends, fitness center proliferation in urban centers, and rising disposable income are driving awareness and consumption. Demand is particularly influenced by halal-certified, whey-based products tailored to local dietary preferences.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Developments in the Global Protein Supplements Market



In May 2025, Danone launched a new protein shake under its Oikos yogurt brand, gaining strong traction among consumers and users of weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy. According to Shane Grant, Danone's global deputy CEO, the company is positioning itself to tap into the rapidly expanding USD 7 billion protein shake market. April 15, 2024, Glanbia announced that it had reached an agreement with the shareholders of Aroma Holding Company and its related entities to acquire Flavor Producers. The deal includes an initial payment of USD 300 million, along with additional deferred consideration.

Key Company Profiles



Amway

Abbott

Glanbia

Nestle

Herbalife

Dymatize Enterprises GNC

Other Prominent Company Profiles



Iovate Health Sciences International

Bright Lifecare

THG

Vitaco

BellRing Brands

MusclePharm

CytoSport

Quest Nutrition

Bloom

Raw Organic Whey

Weider Global Nutrition

NOW Foods

Nutra Holdings

Woodbolt Distribution

Naked Nutrition

Melaleuca True Nutrition



Key Attributes:

