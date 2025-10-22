Diwali Celebrated In Los Angeles With Zeal, Showcases Cultural Harmony

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Highlighting the India-US friendship and celebrating cultural harmony, the Los Angeles City Hall hosted an event for members of the Indian diaspora and the Consulate General of India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

The celebration featured the lighting of traditional lamps, music and dance performances, and the handing over of the Diwali proclamation.

During the celebration, India's new Consul General in Los Angeles, K.J. Srinivasa, was welcomed by city council members Nithya Raman, John Lee, and Tim McOsker in the presence of former Los Angel Mayor and Ambassador of the US to India, Eric Garcetti.

"City Hall of Los Angeles was lit up to celebrate Diwali for the first time ever, symbolising light, hope & unity. A proud moment of recognition for the Indo-American community and a testament to our partnership & cultural harmony," Indian Consulate General in Los Angeles posted on X on Wednesday (Indian time).

Addressing the event, Consul General Srinivasa said, "It is indeed a matter of honour and privilege for me to join you all today at this Los Angeles City Hall. This is such a historic occasion, the celebration of Diwali in this iconic city."

He noted that the lighting of City Hall marking the festival of light deeply touched the hearts of millions of Indians and friends of India around the world. Diwali, he said, celebrates the time of "good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance."

"This celebration here today indeed reflects the inclusive spirit of Los Angeles, a city that embraces all cultures and celebrates their contributions," Srinivasa stated.

Appreciating the vibrant Indian American community, he said that through their hard work, innovation and values, they have become an integral part of the city's social and economic fabric,

"As we light the ceremonial lamps today to symbolise our collective aspiration for peace, harmony and prosperity, we also reaffirm the growing bonds of friendship between India and the United States and between the people of India and the people of Los Angeles," the Consul General emphasised.

"We want to help this to sustain in the future, may the life of Diwali inspire us to build bridges of understanding and to illuminate the path of progress for all of us here," he added.