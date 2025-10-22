FIA President Ben Sulayem Says Milestone Karting Event Creates New Opportunities For MENA Karting Talent

Dubai, UAE, 22October 2025: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, founder of the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup, says the competition will bring new opportunities for karting talent across the region as this year's event prepares to get under way in Qatar.

The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) brings the region's karting scene into the spotlight once again as it hosts the 2025 edition of the event, with Thursday night's opening ceremony following two days of practice sessions ahead of racing on Friday and Saturday.

Emerging drivers from across the MENA region have assembled at the Lusail Karting Circuit for one of the world's largest regional karting events in a display and celebration of the next generation of global motorsport.

The third edition to be held in Qatar, this year's championship has an increased starting list with 173 drivers from 18 nations across the Middle East and North Africa. Countries represented include Qatar, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, Iran, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

FIA President Ben Sulayem, who founded the Nations Cup in 2020, said:“With growing numbers of participating countries, this year's MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup represents the development of motorsport and new opportunities for karting talent across our region.

“My congratulations and thanks to QMMF and President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai for hosting this milestone event. Good luck to all competitors, volunteers, staff, and officials. Your passion, dedication and teamwork allow this competition to thrive on the global stage.”

A range of karting categories will allow drivers at different stages of their early racing careers to prove themselves around the twists and turns of the Lusail Circuit, with six Rotax Max Challenge categories for drivers aged 8 and over and the R390 Sprint and R390 Endurance categories for ages 15+.

The 2024 championship saw Lebanon clinch the MENA Nations Cup title ahead of Morocco in second position and the UAE in third. This year's championship is poised to deliver another thrilling weekend of racing which celebrates both personal achievement and national pride.

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of QMMF and Lusail International Circuit, said:

“We are proud to once again host the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup, providing a platform for young drivers from across the region to develop their skills and passion for motorsport.

“We extend our gratitude to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his continued support and vision in promoting motorsport development. This championship is not only in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, but also highlights our ongoing commitment to support the growth of motorsport from the grassroots level, helping the next generation of talent reach their full potential.

“We wish all competitors, teams, and officials every success throughout the championship and thank marshals for their commitment and hard work.”

Spectators are set to enjoy the highly competitive championship in person at the circuit whilst fans across the world will be able to watch all of the racing action LIVE and FREE on the QMMF YouTube channel.

