US Delays Sanctions Against Russia
(MENAFN) Deliberations in the US Congress on fresh punitive measures against Moscow have been put on hold until President Donald Trump convenes with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Republican figurehead John Thune announced on Monday.
According to a news agency, the decision comes after a recent phone exchange between the two leaders, during which they consented to hold discussions in Hungary at a later, unconfirmed date to work toward a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Following their phone conversation, Trump remarked that “now is not the best time to impose new sanctions against Russia.”
This sentiment was echoed by Thune, who told journalists that, “At the moment we’re kind of hitting the pause button [on the bill],” as quoted by the news agency.
The proposed legislation would authorize the president to enforce tariffs reaching up to 500% on goods from countries that persist in purchasing Russian energy.
This initiative chiefly targets major importers like China and India.
Alongside tariffs, the bill includes additional economic curbs meant to intensify financial pressure on Moscow.
Despite backing from at least 85 of the 100 senators, the bill has faced delays in the Senate since being introduced in April.
Thune indicated last week that a vote could occur within a month, yet the news agency reports that Trump has thus far declined to permit further progress on the measure.
While the European Union has heightened its economic actions against Moscow, the US has adopted a more measured stance under Trump’s leadership.
The president has prioritized diplomacy over confrontation, wielding the possibility of sanctions as a tool to encourage Russia’s participation in peace negotiations.
