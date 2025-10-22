Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Katara Hosts Event On Malaysia's Food Culture


2025-10-22 04:14:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village hosted on Tuesday an event on Malaysia's flavours and food culture.

It showcased a cornucopia of traditional dishes, musical performances, and high-profile presentations, reflecting the diverse ingredients and environments that have shaped Malaysian culture throughout history.

Addressing the event, Malaysian ambassador Mohammad Faizal Razali, said that the food culture in Malaysia is a mirror of its identity and cultural diversity.

The Malaysian cuisine, he said, weaves together flavours and traditions that embody the spirit of unity and coexistence within the community.

Razali highlighted that this event commemorates identity and heritage, as well as people-to-people cultural relations.

He emphasised that Malaysian food is a component that brings people together and expresses national harmony as a key feature.

The envoy called on the attendees to explore the splendor of Malaysia's landscape and its diverse culture, noting the collaboration with Katara and national institutions, a move that contributes to promoting cultural and humanitarian rapprochement between the two nations, elevating the exchange of creativity, hospitality, and tourism to new heights. Katara Cultural Village Malaysia food culture

