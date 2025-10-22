403
JD Vance Is Uncertain About Gaza Ceasefire’s Future
(MENAFN) During a visit to a newly formed coordination hub in Israel, US Vice President J.D. Vance admitted that he does not currently know who will eventually take charge of governance in Gaza.
His remarks underscored the political ambiguity surrounding the territory’s future, as a tentative ceasefire holds between Israel and Hamas. Vance was joined on the visit by President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
While acknowledging the uncertainty, Vance referred to the ceasefire as “better” than originally expected and expressed hope for a durable agreement that could conclude the two-year conflict.
In response to journalists asking about who would assume control over Gaza’s administration, Vance candidly stated, “I don’t know the answer to that question.”
He emphasized the importance of rebuilding the enclave and ensuring that both Palestinians and Israelis experience “some measure of security and stability.”
Vance suggested that the matter of governance would be addressed later, after those more immediate needs are met.
The ceasefire was established in early October under the framework of Trump’s 20-point peace initiative.
Despite the agreement, tensions escalated again on Sunday following a deadly Palestinian assault that resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers.
Israel responded with air raids that, according to reports, killed at least 28 individuals in Gaza. Both parties, however, later reiterated their commitment to maintaining the truce.
Vance dismissed claims that his visit was hastily planned in an effort to safeguard the ceasefire, stating he felt “confident that we’re going to be in a place where this peace lasts.”
Nevertheless, he issued a stern warning, saying that if Hamas failed to uphold its end of the deal, it would be “obliterated.”
