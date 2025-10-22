403
HMC Accorded Planetree Gold Certification
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corp (HMC) has been recognised internationally for its excellence in advancing person-centred care, with four of its facilities and services honoured during the Planetree Person-Centered Care Global Forum held in Baltimore, US.
At the event, the Communicable Disease Center (CDC), Women's Wellness and Research Centre (WWRC), Enaya Specialised Care Centre and Private Nursing Services (PNS) were formally recognised for their recent achievements in achieving Planetree Gold Certification.
The CDC received the Gold Certification with Distinction, the highest level awarded by Planetree International, while WWRC, Enaya and PNS each achieved Gold Certification.
These achievements reflect HMC's commitment to placing compassion, collaboration and patient and family engagement at the heart of care delivery.
The certifications demonstrate how HMC continues to align with international best practices in ensuring that healthcare experiences are not only clinically excellent but also empathetic and inclusive.
The Planetree Person-Centred Care Global Forum is one of the world's leading gatherings focused on improving healthcare experiences. The annual event brings together healthcare leaders, clinicians, patient advocates, and policy experts from across the globe to share insights and innovations.
This year's forum hosted delegations from more than 30 countries, offering an opportunity for international collaboration and learning.
The Planetree certification programme assesses how healthcare organisations engage patients, families, staff and communities in shaping care that is compassionate, respectful and collaborative.
These international recognitions mark a significant milestone in HMC's system-wide implementation of person-centered care values and reinforce Qatar's position as a leader in high-quality, patient-focused healthcare Medical Corporation Planetree Person-Centered Care Global Forum Planetree Gold Certification
