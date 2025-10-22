403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dreama, QU Campaign To Empower Orphans
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dreama Orphan Care Centre and Qatar University (QU), with the support of ExxonMobil Qatar, have launched a joint awareness campaign " To Thrive" to highlight the importance of empowering and integrating orphans into society.
The aim is to spread awareness messages with a positive impact and mainly targets university students, administrative and teaching staff, and all members of society.
QU students will carry out the campaign's activities, reflecting confidence in the abilities and creativity of young people to contribute to societal causes.
Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed al-Thani, executive director of Dreama, said: "The campaign's motto stems from our belief that every individual is a flower capable of thriving if they have a supportive environment. We believe in the ability of the university's students to translate our goals into reality, and we invite everyone to be part of this positive change."
Rashid bin Rashid al-Hajri, vice president and director of Public and Government Affairs at ExxonMobil Qatar, said: "The campaign represents a pioneering step towards enhancing community awareness of orphans' issues and embodies a successful model of partnership that harnesses the energies of youth and the potential of major institutions to build a brighter and more supportive future for all members of society.”Dreama Orphan Care Centre Qatar University ExxonMobil Qatar
The aim is to spread awareness messages with a positive impact and mainly targets university students, administrative and teaching staff, and all members of society.
QU students will carry out the campaign's activities, reflecting confidence in the abilities and creativity of young people to contribute to societal causes.
Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed al-Thani, executive director of Dreama, said: "The campaign's motto stems from our belief that every individual is a flower capable of thriving if they have a supportive environment. We believe in the ability of the university's students to translate our goals into reality, and we invite everyone to be part of this positive change."
Rashid bin Rashid al-Hajri, vice president and director of Public and Government Affairs at ExxonMobil Qatar, said: "The campaign represents a pioneering step towards enhancing community awareness of orphans' issues and embodies a successful model of partnership that harnesses the energies of youth and the potential of major institutions to build a brighter and more supportive future for all members of society.”Dreama Orphan Care Centre Qatar University ExxonMobil Qatar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment