Municipalities Continue Efforts To Combat Insects, Pests
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality has continued its efforts to combat the spread of insects and pests at various places across the country, to maintain public health and hygiene.
The various municipalities carried out several campaigns to fight insects during September 26- October 16, when 5,342 requests were handled. These included 1,148 in Doha municipality, 117 in Sheehaniya, 802 in Umm Salal, 100 in Al Shamal, 584 in Al Wakra, 185 in Al Khor and Al Thakhira, 1,362 in Al Rayyan, and 1,034 in Al Daayan Municipality.
Through Oun App, 3,447 requests were received, 1,832 through the unified call centre, 63 through the ministry website, with a total requests of 5,342 within one week.
The insecticide spraying campaigns are going on alongside the different awareness campaigns meant to instruct the public on how to curb the spread of insects and pests of Municipality insects and pests
