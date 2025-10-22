A Golden Invitation To Loy Krathong 2025

As November nears, Thailand is once again preparing to enchant the world with Loy Krathong, the nation's iconic Festival of Lights. This year's celebration promises to be one of the most dazzling yet - and thanks to newly expanded air connections via Etihad Airways, GCC travellers can now reach Thailand's magical waterways with greater ease than ever before.

Mark your calendars for 5–6 November 2025 - when lakes and rivers across Thailand will glow with candle-lit krathongs (floating baskets) and lanterns drifting skyward. Major celebrations will unfold in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai and Nationwide, inviting travellers to witness a breathtaking fusion of tradition and joy.

In recent years, Loy Krathong festivities across multiple provinces have generated over 6.9 billion baht in tourism revenue from nearly 1.9 million domestic trips, underscoring both its cultural significance and Thailand's growing appeal as a world-class festival destination.

Thailand's allure is now closer than ever.

On 9 October 2025, Etihad Airways launched its inaugural Abu Dhabi–Krabi daily direct service, followed by the Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai route beginning 4 November (four flights weekly).

Together, these new connections add roughly 7,650 extra seats per month - a 16% boost in Gulf to Thailand capacity on Etihad alone.

For travellers from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and beyond, this means shorter journeys, smoother connections, and more time to celebrate under the Thai moonlight.



Immerse in culture: Float your own krathong beneath the full moon, release lanterns into the night sky, and join locals in heartfelt celebration.

Enjoy seamless access: With Etihad's new Krabi and Chiang Mai routes and existing Abu Dhabi - Bangkok & Phuket flights, Thailand has never been easier to reach. Experience seasonal magic: November brings cool, clear evenings - perfect for riverside parades, fireworks, and family adventures.

Why This Is Your Moment to Go

If you've ever dreamed of a journey that blends purpose, beauty, and memory - this is it.

Make Loy Krathong 2025 your next story.

For travel enquiries:

