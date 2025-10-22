Tokyo Invites GCC To Experience“Old Meets New” With Special Pop Culture & Tourism Event At Reem Mall Abu Dhabi - AETO...

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government, in collaboration with the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau (TCVB), is bringing the vibrant spirit of Tokyo to Abu Dhabi with a one-day cultural event titled“Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New - Come Discover the Culture of Tokyo”

Taking place on Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 14:00 to 20:00 at Reem Mall, the event promises an unforgettable day of creativity, culture, and connection. It will feature world-renowned manga artist Yoichi Takahashi, the creator of the legendary Captain Tsubasa (as known as Captain Majid ), in a live drawing and talk session, alongside interactive workshops and exhibitions that capture the essence of Tokyo's“Old meets New” identity.

This event celebrates Japanese culture and its distinguished relations with the GCC countries through unique experiences, ranging from matcha tea ceremonies to Japanese calligraphy experiences.

Yoichi Takahashi's appearance will offer fans a rare chance to witness his artistic process and hear personal stories behind Captain Tsubasa. This series inspired generations of football enthusiasts across the Arab world.

The event is free and open to the public, welcoming locals, residents, and visitors alike to experience the charm of Tokyo firsthand.

The live drawing and talk session will be primarily designed for local animation creators, providing them with a special learning and engagement opportunity.

However, the session will also be open for public viewing, allowing general visitors to observe the process.

Please note that participation in the session itself requires advance registration by local animation creators and professionals, while viewing is open to all without capacity restrictions.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 14:00–20:00 (Yoichi Takahashi Live Drawing & Talk Session: 15:00–16:30)

(Tokyo cultural experience Matcha and Calligraphy: 17:00-20:00)

Venue: Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi

Organizers: Tokyo Metropolitan Government / Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau

Special Guest: Yoichi Takahashi, Creator of Captain Tsubasa

