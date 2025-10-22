Why Switzerland Attends NATO's Parliamentary Assembly

MENAFN - Swissinfo) When it comes to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), you might think first of drones and government summits. But what is the NATO Parliamentary Assembly – and what's neutral Switzerland doing there? This content was published on October 22, 2025 - 08:30 9 minutes

This June, just days before NATO leaders met in The Hague to set a new defence spending target of 5% of GDP, a quieter meeting took place over the border in Belgium. In Brussels, parliamentarians – rather than heads of state – had gathered for the 70th anniversary of an institution which is relatively unknown, but which acts as something of a legislative counterpoint to NATO as such: the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA).

Formally distinct from its bigger sibling – which is six years older – the Assembly doesn't have a major decision-making role. Rather, it serves as a platform for dialogue and agenda-setting among the alliance's national parliaments. NATO boss Mark Rutte has previously called it the alliance's“voice of democracy”. It also opens its gatherings (albeit without voting rights) to observers and partners – including neutral, non-NATO Switzerland.

Looking in at the club

For over 25 years – since before it even joined the United Nations – Bern has been sending a parliamentary delegation twice yearly to NATO PA sessions, held across Europe and North America. Along with hundreds of other politicians, they listen, discuss and debate, all while – fittingly for Switzerland's cautious stance on NATO – remaining a bit of an outlier.“It's clear we're not exactly part of the club,” says delegation head Priska Seiler Graf.

