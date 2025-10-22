Gaza In Need: Swiss Solidarity Appeals For Donations

This content was published on Oct 22, 2025 The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has allowed aid deliveries to start flowing into Gaza. Swiss Solidarity has launched an appeal for help.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.