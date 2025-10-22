Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza In Need: Swiss Solidarity Appeals For Donations

2025-10-22 04:06:12
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel enables aid to be provided for the civilian population in Gaza. Swiss Solidarity is appealing for donations for the exhausted people there. You too can donate! This content was published on October 22, 2025 - 08:37 1 minute
More More Foreign Affairs Humanitarian crisis in Gaza: Swiss Solidarity launches appeal

This content was published on Oct 22, 2025 The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has allowed aid deliveries to start flowing into Gaza. Swiss Solidarity has launched an appeal for help.

