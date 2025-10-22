403
Gaza In Need: Swiss Solidarity Appeals For Donations
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel enables aid to be provided for the civilian population in Gaza. Swiss Solidarity is appealing for donations for the exhausted people there. You too can donate! This content was published on October 22, 2025 - 08:37 1 minute
Deutsch
de
Not in Gaza: Die Glückskette ruft zu Spenden auf
Original
Read more: Not in Gaza: Die Glückskette ruft zu Spende
Français
fr
Crise humanitaire à Gaza: la Chaîne du Bonheur lance un appel aux dons
Read more: Crise humanitaire à Gaza: la Chaîne du Bonheur lance un appel aux
Italiano
it
Emergenza a Gaza: la Catena della solidarietà lancia un appello alle donazioni
Read more: Emergenza a Gaza: la Catena della solidarietà lancia un appello alle dona
This content was published on Oct 22, 2025 The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has allowed aid deliveries to start flowing into Gaza. Swiss Solidarity has launched an appeal for help.Read more: Humanitarian crisis in Gaza: Swiss Solidarity launches appeal External
