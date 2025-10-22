As Switzerland Prepares To Chair The OSCE, Is This Body Still Relevant?





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Russia's invasion of Ukraine is one of several challenges facing the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Hopes are high that Switzerland's upcoming chairmanship can help reset dynamics with Moscow. This content was published on October 22, 2025 - 09:00 9 minutes

What is the OSCE?

The OSCE is a forum for dialogue and the largest regional security organisation in the world.

Its greatest strength, but also weakness, is the principle of consensus. A decision can only be adopted if everyone agrees, or at least refrains from placing a veto.

The 57 participating states span much of the Northern Hemisphere. They encompass not just Europe, but also North America and Central Asia.

External Content How and why was the OSCE created?

The OSCE has existed for 30 years, since January 1, 1995, when it replaced its predecessor organisation, the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE).

It all began during the Cold War. On August 1, 1975, in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, 33 European countries – along with the United States and Canada – agreed to respect state sovereignty, borders, and human rights. The agreement, later known as the Helsinki Final Act, was the result of two years of negotiations in Geneva over these fundamental principles.

The fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, was a historic turning point. In 1990, the CSCE drafted the Charter of Paris for a New Europe, with the hope that the era of confrontation between East and West had ended.

One of the basic pledges in this charter was the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, which it termed the“first responsibility of governments”. The text also laid down that democracy was the only possible system of government for the participating states.

More about the origins of the OSCE and Switzerland's role between the blocs:

