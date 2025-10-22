Swiss Museums Feel Secure Even After Louvre Robbery
-
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Museen fühlen sich auch nach Louvre-Raub sicher
Original
Read more: Schweizer Museen fühlen sich auch nach Louvre-Raub s
None of the museums enquired about see an acute need for action. However, the museums are naturally reluctant to provide details. They merely state that security standards are constantly being reviewed and regularly updated.
On the one hand, this involves technical developments, as the Kunsthaus Zürich writes. On the other hand,“international incidents in the museum sector” are also monitored, although direct comparisons are difficult. In any case, the Kunsthaus Zürich is not planning any immediate adjustments to the existing measures.
The Kunstmuseum Basel is also convinced that it has efficient security measures in place.“However, a risk can never be ruled out 100%,” they said.More More Culture From the cute to the horrific: Switzerland's weirdest museums
This content was published on May 22, 2024 Switzerland has some of the biggest and best museums in the world, but it is also home to some really bizarre and niche ones.Read more: From the cute to the horrific: Switzerland's weirdest mu
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment