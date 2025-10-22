Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Museums Feel Secure Even After Louvre Robbery

2025-10-22 04:06:11
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The spectacular theft at the Louvre in Paris has had no impact on the security precautions of major Swiss museums, at least in the short term. This is shown by a survey conducted by the Keystone-SDA news agency. This content was published on October 22, 2025 - 09:12 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Schweizer Museen fühlen sich auch nach Louvre-Raub sicher Original Read more: Schweizer Museen fühlen sich auch nach Louvre-Raub s

None of the museums enquired about see an acute need for action. However, the museums are naturally reluctant to provide details. They merely state that security standards are constantly being reviewed and regularly updated.

On the one hand, this involves technical developments, as the Kunsthaus Zürich writes. On the other hand,“international incidents in the museum sector” are also monitored, although direct comparisons are difficult. In any case, the Kunsthaus Zürich is not planning any immediate adjustments to the existing measures.

The Kunstmuseum Basel is also convinced that it has efficient security measures in place.“However, a risk can never be ruled out 100%,” they said.

