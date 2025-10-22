Swiss Museums Feel Secure Even After Louvre Robbery

None of the museums enquired about see an acute need for action. However, the museums are naturally reluctant to provide details. They merely state that security standards are constantly being reviewed and regularly updated.

On the one hand, this involves technical developments, as the Kunsthaus Zürich writes. On the other hand,“international incidents in the museum sector” are also monitored, although direct comparisons are difficult. In any case, the Kunsthaus Zürich is not planning any immediate adjustments to the existing measures.

The Kunstmuseum Basel is also convinced that it has efficient security measures in place.“However, a risk can never be ruled out 100%,” they said.

