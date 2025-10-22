Crypto's Sell-The-Growth Mode

The crypto market cap changed slightly over the past day, remaining at $3.65 trillion, completing a full circle with a 5% increase and a return. Relatively small coins such as Zcash (+6.6%), Dash (+3%) and Tezos (+2.7%) performed slightly better than the market, remaining unaffected by the fluctuations in risk appetite among large institutions selling top coins on the rise.
