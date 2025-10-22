Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HH The Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Morocco


2025-10-22 04:01:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the King Mohammed VI of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of his country's national U-20 football team's victory in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

congratulations occasion 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup

MENAFN22102025000067011011ID1110230440

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search