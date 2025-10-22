Qatar Tourism Awards Announces Shortlist For Its Third Edition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha:, Qatar: The Qatar Tourism Awards, developed in partnership with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), has announced the shortlist for its third edition.

This year's awards feature 195 shortlisted nominees, selected from more than 1,160 submissions across 37 subcategories within seven main categories.

Scheduled for November 2025, the awards ceremony will celebrate a new cohort of winners whose outstanding contributions continue to elevate and enrich Qatar's tourism landscape.

The shortlist process was led by the UN Tourism while the evaluation process, currently underway, is being reviewed by a distinguished ten-member jury panel comprising local and international experts.

The panel will assess the shortlisted submissions across seven key categories: Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions &Activities, World-Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart &Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership.

Winners of the prestigious Qatar Tourism Awards will gain extensive local, regional, and international exposure, further enhancing their visibility and reputation.