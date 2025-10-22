Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Organises 294 Bilateral Business Meetings In Tbilisi To Boost Cooperation Between Companies In Dubai And Georgia

Salem Alshamsi:“This trade mission reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening international business relationships and unlocking new horizons for Dubai-based companies. We are confident the connections made will pave the way for new partnerships and contribute to continued growth in bilateral trade with Georgia.”



Non-oil trade between Dubai and Georgia reached a value of AED 2.8 billion during 2024, reflecting annual growth of 58%. A total of 114 Georgian businesses were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of H1 2025.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised 294 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and Georgia in Tbilisi, the country's capital city. The meetings took place during the first leg of chamber's trade mission to Georgia and Armenia as part of the 'New Horizons' initiative, which aims to support the international growth of companies based in Dubai by unlocking opportunities in promising global markets.

The trade mission to Georgia featured representatives from 15 Dubai-based companies operating in diverse sectors including the automotive industry; building materials and construction; energy and renewables; food and beverages; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; industrial engineering; chemicals; and shipping and logistics.

As part of the mission's activities, Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised a business forum in Tbilisi titled 'Doing Business with Georgia' with the support of the UAE Embassy in Georgia, the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Embassy of Georgia to the UAE, Invest in Georgia, Business Association of Georgia, and the Georgian Business Council.

The forum featured a special address from Irakli Nadareishvili. Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, together with keynote remarks by H.E. Ahmed Ebrahim Ahmed Taher Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Georgia; H.E. George Janjgava, Ambassador of Georgia to the United Arab Emirates; Salem Alshamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers; and Giorgi Pertaia, President of the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event attracted 204 participants including senior officials, business leaders, and Georgian companies interested in exploring partnership opportunities with members of the chamber's delegation.

Salem Alshamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented:“This trade mission reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening international business relationships and unlocking new horizons for Dubai-based companies. We are confident the connections made will pave the way for new partnerships and contribute to continued growth in bilateral trade with Georgia.”

The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Georgia reached AED 2.8 billion in 2024, representing impressive annual growth of 58%. The number of Georgian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 114 by the end of June 2025.

During the business forum, Dubai Chambers delivered a comprehensive presentation on Dubai's economic landscape and outlined the emirate's unique competitive advantages for companies and investors aiming to expand internationally.

Invest in Georgia explored in a presentation Georgia's rising appeal among global investors. The presentation highlighted the country's liberal economic policies, strategic trade access, and investor-friendly reforms as fertile ground for growth.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has identified several high-potential products for export from Dubai to Georgia, including mobile phones, perfumes, vehicles, computers, textile articles, and aluminium.

In terms of investment opportunities for Dubai-based companies in Georgia, key sectors include transport and warehousing; tourism; food and beverage; ceramics and glass; plastic production; and real estate.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.