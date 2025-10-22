125 Rural Development Projects Completed In Uruzgan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) says 125 development projects, costing 280 million afghanis, have been completed and put into use in central Uruzgan province.

According to the ministry, the projects were carried out in various areas of Gizab district and include the construction and graveling of rural roads, irrigation canals, culverts and the building of retaining and gabion walls.

The ministry added that hundreds of people received short-term employment during the projects' implementation and the completion of these initiatives has helped address many local challenges in the district.

hz/sa