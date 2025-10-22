7-Member Gang Of Thieves Detained In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A seven-member gang involved in thefts from homes and shops has been arrested in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Abu Khalid Sarhadi told Pajhwok Afghan News that the group was apprehended in the Qala-i-Shahada area of Ghazni city on Tuesday night.

He said motorcycles, mobile phones, narcotics, knives and other stolen items were recovered from the suspects.

According to Sarhadi, the gang had been carrying out thefts in neighborhoods and shops across Ghazni.

hz/sa