7-Member Gang Of Thieves Detained In Ghazni
KABUL (Pajhwok): A seven-member gang involved in thefts from homes and shops has been arrested in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Wednesday.
Police spokesman Abu Khalid Sarhadi told Pajhwok Afghan News that the group was apprehended in the Qala-i-Shahada area of Ghazni city on Tuesday night.
He said motorcycles, mobile phones, narcotics, knives and other stolen items were recovered from the suspects.
According to Sarhadi, the gang had been carrying out thefts in neighborhoods and shops across Ghazni.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment