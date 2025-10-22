EU Increases Funding With €1M For Afghan Healthcare

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the European Union (EU) has contributed an additional €1 million from its humanitarian aid to support healthcare services in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the organisation said the extra funding will allow WHO to expand its emergency health response, focusing on the delivery of life-saving services to underserved communities and returnees across the country.

With this latest contribution, the EU's total health funding for Afghanistan has reached €7 million since May 2025.

According to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan 2025, around 14.3 million people have limited access to essential healthcare due to underfunded services, facility closures, and a shortage of female health workers.

The statement added:“As Afghanistan continues to face complex humanitarian challenges - including natural hazards, displacement, and disease outbreaks - maternal health, trauma care, and disease prevention remain urgent priorities.

EU support will enable WHO to enhance infectious disease surveillance through the deployment of Surveillance Support Teams (SSTs), improve the supply of medical materials, and strengthen coordination for the returnee response.”

“This additional contribution from the EU helps ensure that no one is left behind, even in the most remote or crisis-affected areas,” said WHO Representative in Afghanistan, Dr Edwin Ceniza Salvador.“It reinforces the principle that access to health is a right, not a privilege.”

The EU-funded project supports a comprehensive package of health services, including the operation of 41 primary healthcare centres, four maternity hospitals, and two emergency trauma centres at the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings.

“When an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan last August, affecting nearly half a million people, WHO was immediately on the ground,” Dr Salvador added.“Thanks to EU support and contributions from other partners, WHO rapidly deployed emergency health teams to the affected areas to provide trauma care to those in need.”

François Goemans, Head of the EU's Humanitarian Aid Office in Afghanistan, said:“We remain committed to supporting the resilience of Afghanistan's health system during these challenging times. Through our partnership with WHO, we are ensuring vital health services reach those most in need, particularly in remote, disaster-affected, and underserved areas. This support prioritises maternal and child health, mental health, trauma care, nutrition, and disease preparedness.”

