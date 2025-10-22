403
Ukraine, Europe Finalize Peace Initiative
(MENAFN) Ukraine and several European nations are nearing completion of a comprehensive 12-point peace framework, according to a report by a media outlet on Tuesday.
Citing individuals with insight into the discussions, the outlet noted that the plan firmly excludes any territorial compromises in favor of Russia.
As outlined, the strategy would introduce a “peace board” overseen by US President Donald Trump, tasked with monitoring the plan’s execution.
European delegates are expected to visit the United States this week to formally present the initiative to Trump, the media outlet indicated.
The proposal is said to include provisions for a halt in hostilities along the existing battle lines, a mutual exchange of captives, along with “security guarantees” and an accelerated path for Ukraine to join the European Union.
Additionally, both Russia and Ukraine would be expected to deliberate over “the governance of occupied territories.”
However, neither Ukraine nor its European partners would agree to acknowledge Russia’s recently claimed borders, as per the media outlet’s sources.
Russia has consistently insisted that acknowledgment of its updated borders is a key precondition for any enduring peace.
The Kremlin has further demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from areas under Russian control, a suspension of troop mobilization, and an end to the reception of international military assistance.
Several American news organizations have reported that during a meeting at the White House on Friday, Trump encouraged Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to consider yielding territory to Russia.
Trump later remarked that most of the Donbass region — claimed by Ukraine — is already under Russian military occupation.
Although Zelensky agreed with Trump’s suggestion for a prompt ceasefire, he strongly rejected any recognition of Russia’s altered territorial boundaries.
