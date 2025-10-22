403
EU Feels Uneasy Over Proposed Trump-Putin Summit
(MENAFN) The possibility of a new meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has stirred unease among European Union authorities, according to a media outlet, which referenced diplomatic insiders in a report released on Tuesday.
According to the article, the two leaders recently reached an agreement over the phone to convene in Budapest, a development that reportedly took EU officials by surprise.
This unexpected announcement is said to have caused widespread concern throughout the union. One anonymous EU diplomat shared with the media outlet, “No one likes it. We’re all grinning through our teeth whilst saying this is fine.”
Several diplomats have voiced objections to Hungary being chosen as the venue for the gathering, pointing to the country’s ongoing reluctance to assist Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Moscow.
In addition, concerns were raised regarding an active arrest order issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the Russian president, with critics arguing that Budapest would be legally compelled to detain him.
EU foreign affairs leader Kaja Kallas commented on the situation, stating, “It’s not nice... to see that a person put on the arrest warrant by the ICC is coming to a European country.”
Despite Hungary beginning the process of withdrawing from the ICC earlier this year, the exit has yet to be finalized.
Nonetheless, Hungarian officials have already declined to act on the warrant and have signaled their willingness to host the upcoming summit.
The ICC’s case against Putin concerns purported forced relocation of Ukrainian minors during the war.
Russian authorities have dismissed the allegations as politically driven and founded on misinformation provided by Kiev.
They maintain that a small number of unsupervised children were removed from the combat zone purely for their protection, and they have indicated a willingness to reunite them promptly with family members or authorized guardians.
