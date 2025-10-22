403
Special Steel Market 2025: Growth Opportunities And Industry Dynamics And Forecast 2031
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global special steel market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rapid infrastructure development, increasing construction and building activities, and large-scale railway modernization initiatives worldwide.
According to the report, the global special steel market was valued at $195.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $276.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Key Growth Drivers
The market expansion is primarily fueled by:
- Rising construction and building activities across emerging and developed economies.
- Replacement of outdated railway gauges with modern ones, boosting special steel consumption.
- Increasing government investments in infrastructure projects, including railways, energy, and real estate.
Additionally, rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of related charging infrastructure have amplified the demand for special steel in the automotive industry. Government incentives supporting EV manufacturing and infrastructure are further expected to create new growth avenues for market players.
Segment Insights:-
By Type: Structural Steel to Lead the Market
- The structural steel segment accounted for over two-fifths of the global revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2031. The growth is driven by high demand from machinery, automotive, and construction sectors in developing nations such as India and China.
- Meanwhile, the tool and die steel segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, attributed to the growing number of heavy industries and increased demand for reamers, cutters, bits, and other tools.
By Application: Automotive Segment to Retain Leadership
The automotive segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the top revenue generator, exhibiting the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.
This growth stems from surging global demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, coupled with the rapid expansion of the EV industry and government initiatives aimed at accelerating EV adoption.
The report also highlights other key application segments including building and construction, aerospace and defense, railways, petrochemicals and energy, and machinery and manufacturing.
Regional Insights:-
Asia-Pacific: Market Leader through 2031:
- The Asia-Pacific region held over half of the global market share in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance through 2031. This growth is supported by a large consumer base, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and strong demand from the automotive, railway, and construction sectors across key economies.
Europe: Fastest-Growing Region:
- Europe is expected to record the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for special steel from automotive, aerospace, construction, and defense industries, alongside increased investments in infrastructure and manufacturing projects.
Key Market Players:
- ArcelorMittal
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- Baosteel Group
- JSW Steel
- Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
- Aichi Steel Corporation
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.
- Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
- Dongbei Special Steel Group
